Yuvraj Singh Slammed Iconic 6 Sixes In An Over Off Stuart Broad OTD In 2007: Watch

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had a decorated international career and was considered as one of the best finishers in the game. The Punjab cricketer played some memorable knocks during his career helping India win important matches and was also instrumental in the Men in Blue lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) in South Africa as well as the 50-over World Cup (2011) in India.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

Speaking about some of his memorable knocks, September 19 will forever be remembered by the fans for the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes phenomenon against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The devastating innings at Kingsmead in Durban came at a time when the MS Dhoni-led side were in a tight spot as they had to beat England in their group game to keep their chances alive of making it to the semi-finals in Durban.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Arrives Covered In PPE Kit, Says 'auditioning For Breaking Bad'

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes against Stuart Broad

Coming to the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes, the bowler at the receiving end of those six sixes was England pacer Stuart Broad. The southpaw was batting alongside then-captain MS Dhoni and had an altercation with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff after he hit him for two boundaries in the 18th over. The altercation not only pumped Yuvraj, but he ensured that England paid the price for being aggressive.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Commentated Brilliantly On Yuvraj Singh 6 Sixes Off Broad: David Lloyd

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes: The phenomenal innings

The first delivery of Stuart Broad's over was dispatched over deep mid-wicket, while the second went over backward square leg. The third one flew over wide long-off and the fourth delivery went over the deep point to a full toss delivery. The fifth was dispatched over square leg and the final ball of Broad's over was hit over wide long-on.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mayanti Langer Finally Reveals Personal Reason Behind Not Anchoring This Season

The 6 sixes helped Yuvraj Singh reach his half-century in just 12 balls, which was the fastest in a T20I. The knock remains the fastest half-century till date. The southpaw finished the innings on 58 in 16 balls, helping India reach 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6, as the MS Dhoni-led side won the match by an 18-run margin.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

Speaking about Yuvraj Singh net worth, according to caknowldege.com, his net worth is estimated to be around $35 million. The majority of his net worth comprises of his salary earnings from the BCCI and the IPL. However, Yuvraj Singh also endorses several brands, which has boosted his net worth in recent times as well.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: ICC YouTube