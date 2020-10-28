England's Tour Of South Africa Set To Begin On Same Day As India's Tour Of Australia

Cricket South Africa recently revealed an itinerary of their upcoming international home season. As per the schedule, South Africa will host England in three T20Is and as many ODIs between November and December later this year. Interestingly, the South Africa vs England 2020 limited-overs series will begin on the same day as the upcoming high-profile India vs Australia 2020 series ‘Down Under’.

International cricket galore for South African players after Dream11 IPL 2020 season

South Africa’s upcoming commitments will mark their return to international cricket after the coronavirus pandemic brought a disruption to the sport earlier this year. Their upcoming home season will begin with a limited-overs South Africa vs England 2020 series and will continue with a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The Australian and Pakistan cricket teams are also expected to arrive in South Africa between February and April 2021 but a detailed schedule for those fixtures will be announced in due course. Cricket South Africa also announced that all matches of their upcoming season will be played behind closed doors in wake of the pandemic.

South Africa vs England 2020: A look into South Africa vs England schedule

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match T20I series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first T20I: November 27 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second T20I: November 29 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third T20I: December 1 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match ODI series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first ODI: December 4 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second ODI: December 6 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third ODI: December 9 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

India vs Australia 2020 series summary

The Indian team’s tour to Australia will begin with a first of three ODI matches at Sydney on November 27. The limited-overs segment (three ODIs and three T20Is) of the tour will conclude on December 8 with a third T20I at the same venue. The much-awaited blockbuster four-match Test series between the two teams will then be played between December 17 and January 19 in 2021.

South African, Australian, England players in Dream11 IPL 2020

As of now, several South African, Australian and English cricketers are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The tournament will conclude with a final on November 10.

Image source: CSA Twitter

