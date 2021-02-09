James Anderson's Rippers Send Back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane In One Over: WATCH

The Indian team was left in tatters in their quest to chase a massive target of 420 in the ongoing India vs England 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England pacer James Anderson produced a match-changing over as he dismissed a well-set Shubman Gill for 50 and followed it up by getting rid of India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane just three of balls later for a duck.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag's 85 In 2008 Chennai Test Talked About, Rishabh Pant Backed To Emulate Him

James Anderson stuns Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane with sensational balls

England skipper Joe Root introduced Anderson to bowl his first over of the day and the veteran speedster delivered immediately by breaking the backbone of India's batting. Anderson exploited the reverse swing on offer as he got one to nip back into Gill, who failed to cover the bat-pad gap. The ball sneaked in and made a mess of the youngster's off-stump who departed after a well-made 50.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: How to buy tickets online for 2nd Test in Chennai?

Gill's wicket had pumped Anderson up and the pacer was now operating at his best. A couple of balls later, Rahane was trapped in front of the wicket by the Englishman. But it was the umpire's call came to his rescue as the right-hander lived to see another ball. Rahane failed to make use of the reprieve though as his off-stump was sent cartwheeling on the following ball that came back in sharply an stayed low. The batsman's woes with the bat continued as he was sent packing for a duck.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test: Fans' query on visitors wearing black armbands revealed

India vs England live score update

At Stumps on Day 4, India's scoreboard read 39/1 with the hosts needing another 381 runs on the final day. The Day 5 began on an awful note for the hosts as they lost Pujara early who was dismissed by Leach for 15. Gill (50) and Rahane (0) also departed soon after courtesy of Anderson's sensational bowling. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 117/5 after 32 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 17 and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 11. India have a herculean task in front of them to survive the final day on a difficult Chepauk pitch which is turning and bouncing like nobody's business. England, on the other hand, need 6 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: Fans predict dull draw, Chennai curator under fire for lifeless pitch

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.