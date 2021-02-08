India Vs England 2021: How To Buy Tickets Online For 2nd Test In Chennai?

The ongoing India vs England 1st Test match marks the return of international cricket on Indian soil after the COVID-19 enforced break. While the opening encounter of the four-match series is being played behind closed doors, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the live action from the stadium for the India vs England 2nd Test. Here are all the details regarding the India vs England Chennai Test tickets

India vs England 2021: India vs England Chennai Test tickets

The second fixture of the series will also be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) recently confirmed that they will allow 50% spectators for the India vs England 2nd Test. The association announced that there is no source for booking the tickets offline. However, one can book their tickets online through the Paytm Insider app and website from Monday onwards.

🚨 Tickets for general public for the Paytm 2nd Test Match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, will be sold ONLY ONLINE from 08.02.2021 (Monday), 10.00 a.m. onwards.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/Db3xIdPWmx



📸-BCCI#TNCA #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ji1oCCkCGU — TNCA (@TNCACricket) February 7, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the stadium's I, J, and K stands, which were closed since 2012 for international matches, will also be opened for the second Test. The media was barred from covering the Test series opener at the venue. However, according to reports, they also will be allowed to cover the game from the stadium.

ALSO READ | Kyle Mayers Does An Anil Kumble In Batting, Shares Big Similarity With Ex-India Captain

India vs England 2021 schedule

According to the India vs England Test series schedule, the first two fixtures will be played in Chennai. The India vs England 2nd Test is slated to commence from February 13. The teams will then move to Ahmedabad, where they will play the final two matches of the series. Both the sides will then square off in five T20I encounters at the same venue, before moving to Pune for a three-match ODI series.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Contributes To India Becoming Part Of Unwanted Record In Tests Since 2010

India vs England live streaming details

India are chasing 420 runs in the final innings of the Test match. They have posted 39 runs on the board so far, but have lost the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. With all three results possible, the ultimate day of the opening Test promises to be an enthralling one for cricket enthusiasts.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Hails Virat Kohli's Sportsmanship On Day 1 Of Chennai Test, Praises Joe Root

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | 'Salute This Soldier': Kaif Heaps High Praise On Ishant Sharma As He Bags His 300th Wicket

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.