James Pattinson Loses His Wicket To Neil Wagner In An Unusual Manner, Commentators Amazed

James Pattinson lost his wicket in the most bizarre fashion during Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. He was bowled but the manner in which he was castled was what really mattered.

James Pattinson's unfortunate dismissal

This had happened in the 143rd over that was bowled by Neil Wagner. On the fourth delivery of that over, Wagner had bowled a short ball on the line of middle stump as the left-handed batsman looked to duck and leave the ball. However, the ball bounced a bit lower, made contact with the southpaw's body, gloves, back of the bat and then rolled on to the stumps as the bails were dislodged even before he could prevent the ball with his bat.

''Oh! He's gone. He has got him. What an unusual way to be dismissed! Neil Wagner has managed to get Pattinson. So many balls hit the bails this summer so hard the bails have not come off but this one just touched it. Just look at it it just touched the stumps and the bails come off'', said the commentators on air.

The video of this unfortunate dismissal was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Wickets tumble

Wickets tumbled quickly just before tea with James Pattinson bowled by Neil Wagner for two, Pat Cummins caught off Astle's bowling for eight and Mitchell Starc hitting a breezy 22 off 21 balls before he was bowled by Wagner, who finished with three for 66. The hosts lost two wickets on the second morning of the Test. Matthew Wade was out in the day's first over, bowled off-stump while attempting to sweep off-spinner, Will Somerville, for no addition to his overnight score of 22. Melbourne Test centurion Travis Head fell to Matt Henry, cutting too close to his body and snicking to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

The New Zealand innings

In reply, the Blackcaps grittily batted through the final session without losing a wicket, leaving skipper Tom Latham on 26 and Melbourne Test centurion Tom Blundell at 34 in their team's 63. There were a couple of close calls -- notably a leg before wicket appeal off Nathan Lyon and a possible edge off Pat Cummins -- but the Kiwis showed plenty of fight after enduring five tough sessions in the field in sapping heat.

