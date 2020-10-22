Jason Holder Disappointed With Dream11 IPL For Ignoring Black Lives Matter Movement

West Indies captain Jason Holder, who is currently in the UAE for the Dream11 IPL 2020, has expressed his disappointment over the Dream11 IPL 2020's disregard for the “Black Lives Matter” movement. During the West Indies-England Test series, players from both sides had taken a knee before each match of their series in unanimity to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jason Holder expresses disappointment over Dream11 IPL's disregard for Black Lives Matter movement

However, after the Test series, the gesture was discontinued during England's series against Pakistan as well as Australia and it was again overlooked during the cricketing extravaganza. Jason Holder, who is currently with the Hyderabad franchise for the Dream11 IPL, exhibited his feelings while receiving the prestigious Peter Smith Award on behalf of the West Indies cricket team in a virtual ceremony organised by the Cricket Writers’ Club.

The Peter Smith Award is an annual honour which recognises outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public. The West Indies cricket team was conferred with the reputed honour because of their efforts in ensuring that England's international season took place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Holder said that he hasn't had one conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement in the Dream11 IPL. The Caribbean all-rounder added that sometimes it seems the movement has gone unnoticed which he called a sad thing. Holder reckoned that maybe it's for them to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world.

Holder also spoke opened up on discontinuation of the gesture during the subsequent tours of Pakistan and Australia. The West Indian said that he was personally a bit disappointed to see how the Pakistan and Australia tours went on after their tour and they did not show solidarity. However, Holder stated that it's a long debate, a long hard challenge, a long road and people need to continue to come together, put their minds together and genuinely find ways to fix the inequalities in the world.

Holder opined that it's not an overnight fix because it is something that has been going on for a number of years. According to the West Indies skipper, the most important thing is for people to come together and see each other as all equal human beings and treat each other that way and take responsibility for their actions.

Holder also lauded Cricket West Indies for their constant efforts saying that the board has done an excellent job in continuing awareness of it. He added that the women had a series in England where they wore the Black Lives Matter logo and continued to push the movement as well.

Origin of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

In May, George Floyd, an African-American man, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis. The incident took place on May 25 and its video spread like wildfire on social media. In the video, a white police officer could be seen pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, until he breathed his last. The George Floyd death resulted in a massive 'Black Lives Matter' movement all over the world.

