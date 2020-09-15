Jofra Archer Hits Back At Michael Holding For Criticising England's Refusal To Kneel

Black Lives Matter, a movement started off to condemn racial discrimination, gained international attention due to social media, and it became a global phenomenon at the start of the second half of 2020. Gradually, sportspersons too started acknowledging the movement as they started taking a knee ahead of their matches to express their support towards the Black Lives Matter. When England hosted West Indies for a three-match Test series earlier this year, both the teams took a knee ahead of the first Test. The trend continued during England's ODI series against Ireland.

However, the players did not kneel during the ongoing England vs Australia 2020 series. Michael Holding had expressed his disappointment towards the same, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo. The former West Indian fast bowler termed the players reasons and approach ahead of the England vs Australia 2020 matches as 'lame'. As a result, England's Jofra Archer has hit back at Michael Holding's claims of the players not showing their support towards Black Lives Matter.

Jofra Archer and Michael Holding's contrasting stance on Black Lives Matter

According to his conversation with the ECB CEO Tom Harrison, Jofra Archer claims, the board is planning several measures in order to ensure there is no racial prejudice in England cricket. Moreover, the 25-year-old feels Michael Holding's comments on the scenario were a little harsh, as he is not aware of the steps England is taking to tackle racial discrimination. Michael Holding, however, feels that there is no harm in showing public support towards Black Lives Matter during the England vs Australia 2020 series to give a message to the world, even though background measures are being taken.

The ECB is looking to undertake several steps to ensure nobody suffers due to racism in the country's cricket fraternity. The board is planning to provide leadership roles to black people and also increase the number of black coaches. Australian captain Aaron Finch, ahead of the England vs Australia 2020 series, had made it clear to his counterpart Eoin Morgan about his team's decision of not taking a knee ahead of their matches as he felt that education is more important than the gesture. Australian coach Justin Langer has accepted Holding's criticisms as he admits the team failed to understand the Black Lives Matter movement before taking a stance on it.

Jofra Archer in IPL 2020

The fast bowler will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020 event in Dubai. Currently, a part of the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series, Archer will join his franchise in the UAE post the completion of the Australia series. Rajasthan Royals will be delighted as the bowler has looked to be in tremendous form and was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the second ODI against Australia for his match-winning spell of 3/34.

Source: Jofra Archer Instagram