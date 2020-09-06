SRH Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020 As David Warner And Co Gear Up For Season

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Like all franchises, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also touched ground in the country in August itself. The SRH players have already begun their training sessions after undergoing the initial quarantine phase as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the SRH schedule in the process.

SRH schedule: BCCI releases SRH time table for IPL 2020

As evidenced from the recently-announced SRH schedule, the SRH team will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match of the tournament on September 21. However, the franchise is set to miss the services of three of their cricketers, including SRH team captain David Warner in the opening week of the tournament. David Warner, along with Mitchell Marsh, is selected in Australia’s squad for September’s limited-overs series against England.

Additionally, SRH opening batsman Jonny Bairstow has been selected to play England’s T20I as well as ODIs in their Australian challenge at home. The three players are expected to make a comeback into the SRH squad later in September. Veteran cricketer Kane Williamson is likely to lead the SRH team in Warner’s absence.

SRH schedule and SRH time table as released by the IPL governing council

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Stadium/City 1 SRH vs RCB Monday, Sep 21 7:30 PM Dubai 2 SRH vs KKR Saturday, Sep 26 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 SRH vs DC Tuesday, Sep 29 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 4 SRH vs CSK Friday, Oct 2 7:30 PM Dubai 5 SRH vs MI Sunday, Oct 4 3:30 PM Sharjah 6 SRH vs KXIP Thursday, Oct 8 7:30 PM Dubai 7 SRH vs RR Sunday, Oct 11 3:30 PM Dubai 8 SRH vs CSK Tuesday, Oct 13 7:30 PM Dubai 9 SRH vs KKR Sunday, Oct 18 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 10 SRH vs RR Thursday, Oct 22 7:30 PM Dubai 11 SRH vs KXIP Saturday, Oct 24 7:30 PM Dubai 12 SRH vs DC Tuesday, Oct 27 7:30 PM Dubai 13 SRH vs RCB Saturday, Oct 31 7:30 PM Sharjah 14 SRH vs MI Tuesday, Nov 3 7:30 PM Sharjah

SRH squad: SRH players for IPL 2020

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

