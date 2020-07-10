Jason Holder's World-class 6-wicket Haul That Stunned England On Day 2; Watch Video

West Indies captain Jason Holder ran riot by picking career-best figures of 6/42 as England were bowled out for 204. The Windies now hold the upper hand as they ended Day 2 at 57/1. Jason Holder also won the 'Battle of Captains' with his counterpart Ben Stokes as he bagged the Englishman.

Jason Holder records career-best figures as West Indies gain upper hand on Day 2

None of the England batsmen was even able to score a fifty as seven of their batters got out below the score of 20. Besides the 67-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, and a quick cameo of 31 by Dom Bess, English batsmen put up a miserable show.

Jason Holder capitalized on the overcast conditions and also used his height efficiently by purchasing extra bounce off the surface. The right-arm pacer bowled a tight line and kept a check on the Englishmen. Jason Holder got rid of Zack Crawley as he trapped him in front of the wicket for 10.

The lanky pacer followed it up by dismissing Ollie Pope (12), Ben Stokes (43) and Jos Buttler (35), all caught behind by gloveman Shane Dowrich. Jason Holder took his fifth wicket by reviewing an lbw decision against Jofra Archer (0) that was initially given not out and followed it up by dismissing Mark Wood, who was caught at gully by Shai Hope for 5.

Here are the highlights of Jason Holder's lethal spell

A West Indies pace bowler ripping into the deck AND a Pom collapse?



Cricket at its absolute best 🕺 😏 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/lTB9KQC5Q9 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 9, 2020

On the other hand, the West Indies openers gave their team a firm start as they put on a 43-run partnership for the first wicket. John Campbell looked in good touch during his 36 ball stay as he hit 3 boundaries before he was trapped in front by James Anderson for 28. Kraig Brathwaite and Shai Hope saw off the tough period to prevent any further damage before rain forced to call it Stumps on Day 2.

Another notable thing about the West Indies was the way they used the Decision Review System (DRS). The Windies were spot-on with their reviews, with as many as five decisions turning out in their favour in the day. In fact, off the bowling of Jason Holder itself, there were three LBW decisions that went in the visitors' favour. According to the official weather forecast, Friday's weather is set to be better than the first two days, which could be an advantage for the West Indies batsmen.

