Jason Roy Pulls Out Of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Bring In Aussie Daniel Sams As Replacement

Explosive English opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 which is set to commence from September 19. The opening batsman who was set to represent the Delhi Capitals, earlier was ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan due to an injury. The Delhi Capitals have named Australian pacer Daniel Sams, who shot up the ranks after he became the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 Big Bash League.

Prior to Roy, Chris Woakes was the first English player to pull out of the upcoming IPL 2020. Also a Delhi Capitals player, the franchise then named Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje as his replacement. Roy had been picked by the Delhi franchise for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the players' auction.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

Delhi Capitals full squad

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

