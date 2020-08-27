IPL 2020: KL Rahul Hits The Nets After '169 Days'; Complains Of 'very Very Hot' Weather

As the IPL 2020 nears commencement, the Kings XI Punjab had their first net session in the UAE on Thursday after ending their mandatory one-week quarantine period. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was also with the team and had a swing at the nets after the Coronavirus-forced break. The Indian batsman expressed displeasure over the hot conditions in the Middle-East and remarked that he would have loved to bat in a 'much cooler' temperature.

In a video posted by the Kings XI Punjab after the first net session, Rahul said, "It (the net session) was very good. Been at home for so long so just being able to get a chance to be in the middle with the team to get a hit feels really really good. The conditions are very very hot. Ideally, I would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler. But yeah, really happy to be outdoors and to practice and to do what we love."

169 days later, it's good to be back 🏏

🦁 @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/awS3C08Z5L — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 27, 2020

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

Kings XI Punjab 2020 full squad

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

