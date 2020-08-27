IPL 2020: MI, KKR Upset Over Other Teams In Dubai Training 7 Days Earlier Than Them

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Between August 20 and 23, all eight franchises arrived and set their bases to the desert country. While six franchises decided to stay in Dubai hotels to undergo their quarantine norms, teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose to quarantine and base themselves out of the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020: Franchises to get a training jumpstart over Mumbai Indians and KKR

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up with a launch date and a venue for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Apart from the IPL dates, the Indian board also put forward a bio-secure bubble and several mandatory quarantine norms, which every cricketer is adhered to follow in wake of the ongoing global pandemic. While franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals and others who were camped at Dubai are all set to begin training after following their initial seven-day quarantine period, it appears that Mumbai Indians and KKR will have to wait for another week before resuming cricketing action.

Both Mumbai Indians and KKR will have to complete a 14-day quarantine period in Abu Dhabi before they can begin their IPL 2020 training. According to quarantine norms in the city, it is imperative to complete 14 days indoors before moving outside. The aforementioned quarantine norms mean that even though the KKR franchise was among the first batch of teams to arrive to the UAE on August 20 itself, they will now have to wait till the first week of September to get to the field.

One of the support staff members of the Mumbai Indians line-up have also made an appeal to the BCCI regarding the same. According to reports, the Mumbai Indians support staff member have asked the BCCI to intervene into the matter because they were originally told to follow a seven-day quarantine period. The appeal was raised by the titleholders immediately after it came to light that they will have to abide by the local norms of Abu Dhabi instead. Abu Dhabi's quarantine rules are reportedly different from Dubai's primarily due to an increase in COVID-19 cases off late in the capital city and considering the fact that it has a different ruler running the city as compared to Dubai.

IPL 2020: IPL dates confirmed by BCCI

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM