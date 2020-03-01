Jasprit Bumrah Backs Indian Batsmen After They Fail To Capitalise In 2nd Innings

Jasprit Bumrah rediscovered his rhythm with the ball during Day 2 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. The Kiwis who had begun the day at 63/0 were dismissed for 235 courtesy of some remarkable bowling performances by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who made the ball do the talking and helped India get a seven-run lead. However, all their hard work was wasted by the Indian batsmen and now, it is a herculean task for the visitors to save this Test match. But, Bumrah did not blame the batsmen for their poor performance.

WATCH: Trent Boult's vicious inswinger called unplayable after leaving Pujara nowhere

READ: Second Test: India 90-6 after dismissing New Zealand for 235 on day 2

'We don't play the blame game': Jasprit Bumrah

While addressing the media after the end of the day's play on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah said that they do not play the blame game whenever someone fails.

"See we don't play the blame game. In our (team) culture, we don't look at blaming anyone. Some days if as a bowling unit we don't pick up wickets, then that doesn't give the batsmen liberty to take our case, isn't it?" asked Bumrah, trying his best to defend the dismal show by the top-order batsmen.

"We, as a team, want to push it hard and do well but the situation is what it is. We have two batsmen left and we would look to push tomorrow as well. We can try and work hard and score as many as we can and we will see how it goes," said Bumrah who took three wickets for 62 runs in New Zealand first innings."We, as a unit, are very close and we are working hard. We lost more wickets than we wanted to but we don't play the blame game and we try to keep everyone together," he said, stressing on the "blame game" part multiple times.

Can India pull off a miracle?

India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

READ: Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat

WATCH: Time stands still as Ravindra Jadeja leaps to pluck Wagner's shot from the skies

(With PTI Inputs)