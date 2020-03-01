WATCH: Trent Boult's Vicious Inswinger Called Unplayable After Leaving Pujara Nowhere

Trent Boult has been making things difficult for the Indian batsmen in the ongoing Test series. In fact, the top-order including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have been bearing the brunt of Boult's vicious inswingers. Pujara, the number three batsman, was once again at the receiving end on Sunday when the Kiwi left-arm pacer succeeded in breaking his defence.

Trent Boult who had accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings of the first Test once again got the better of him during India's second innings on Day 2 of the series-deciding Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. This had happened on the very first delivery of the 34th over. The Test specialist was keeping the Kiwi bowlers at bay after the visitors had lost their top-order early on and it needed something special for the hosts to get rid of him and that is exactly what Boult did.

The left-arm pacer bowled a beautiful delivery outside the off-stump which angled in very sharply. Pujara looked to defend the ball but such was the brilliance of the delivery that it beat his rock-solid defence and the stumps were shattered. This unplayable delivery ended the Gujarat cricketer's gritty knock of an 88-ball 24 and it opened up the floodgates for the Black Caps as Team India lost half their side by the virtue of this wicket. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Holy Trent Boult. How about this to get rid of Pujara #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/i1wh8AdNGX — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) March 1, 2020

Can India pull off a miracle?

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

