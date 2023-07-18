Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is widely recognized as one of the most lethal pacers in modern cricket. Bumrah possesses a unique bowling action characterized by his sling-arm release, making him a formidable force for batsmen to contend with. A crucial asset to the Indian team, he has played a pivotal role in numerous victories across all formats, including key contributions in India's historic series wins overseas. Bumrah, however, has been out of the team for the past several months due to an injury.

Bumrah suffered an injury in his lower back in September 2022

He underwent surgery in New Zealand last year

Bumrah is hopeful of returning to cricket in time for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah shares an update on his injury

Jasprit Bumrah has provided a major update regarding his injury on Tuesday. Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, where he could be seen bowling in the nets. He uploaded the video with background music titled, "I'm coming home." The post has garnered nearly 3 lakh views since being shared a couple of hours ago. The official account of Indian cricket team took to the comment section to express excitement upon Bumrah's potential return to the national side.

Bumrah is out of action since September 2022

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury. He initially reported a back problem after the 2nd ODI against England in July 2022 and missed the 3rd ODI. Upon further consultation, it turned out to be a re-emergence of the back injury that he suffered in 2019. Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand in October 2022, and the procedure was successful. He has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since then.

Bumrah is one of the most important bowlers in the Indian team, and his absence has been a major blow. India missed his services at last year's Asia Cup, T20 World Cup 2022, and also at the World Test Championship final in June. However, he is a determined and resilient cricketer, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

