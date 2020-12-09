Jasprit Bumrah Congratulates Parthiv Patel On A 'superb Career' After He Hangs His Boots

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Parthiv Patel on a wonderful career and wished him luck for his future endeavors after the veteran wicket-keeper batsman had bid adieu to all forms of the game on Wednesday.

'It was a pleasure': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the quickie first wished Patel luck for the next phase of his life and then congratulated the senior stumper on a superb career. The 27-year-old concluded by saying that it was a pleasure playing alongside the southpaw.

Good luck for what the future holds,@parthiv9 and congratulations on a superb career! It was a pleasure playing alongside you.😁 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 9, 2020

Earlier, the 35-year-old had shared a post on his official Twitter handle announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Parthiv, who was a member of the Indian squad that had finished as the runners-up in the 2003 World Cup was retained by the three-time finalists Bangalore for the Dream11 IPL 2020 but did not get a single game and had warmed the bench throughout the tournament.

Parthiv Patel's cricketing career

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches scoring over 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman called curtains on an 18-year-long career after making his debut in 2002 as a teenager.

Patel had played his first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, at the young age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite becoming the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, the Gujarat cricketer failed to cement himself as a regular starter for India and was eventually not in the scheme of things after the rise of players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. However, his first-class record is nothing but great as Patel captained the Gujarat Ranji team to its maiden Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17.

