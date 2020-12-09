Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Parthiv Patel Retirement: Virender Sehwag Reveals Keeper's Funny Nickname, Leads Tributes

The Parthiv Patel retirement news took the cricketing fraternity by storm as many cricketers and fans took to social media and paid tribute to the wicketkeeper.

Written By Smit Trivedi
Last Updated:
Parthiv Patel retirement

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel took to social media and announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 35-year-old was last seen playing for the Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 shared a post on Twitter, announcing his decision. Understandably, social media was abuzz on Wednesday with the decision, reacting emotionally to the news.

Virender Sehwag leads the line in congratulating Parthiv

The Parthiv Patel retirement news took the cricketing fraternity by storm as well as many cricketers and fans were seen posting thank you messages to Parthiv Patel for his services and performances for the Indian national cricket team. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message congratulating Parthiv Patel.

Also Read Parthiv Patel Retirement: Keeper-batsman's Career Timeline, Top Records And Achievements

Sehwag congratulated Parthiv Patel on his great career and mention how Patel's determination to working hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic. During the same, Sehwag also went to reveal Parthiv Patel's nickname as the Delhi-based former Indian batsman called him 'Nikke' in the tweet.

Ravichandran Ashwin also took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message for the recently retired wicketkeeper-batsman.  The Indian spinner went on to mention how he totally enjoyed playing with and against Parthiv over the years and wished him the best of luck for whatever project he might take up in the future.

Also Read Will Parthiv Patel Play At The IPL 2021? Stumper Gives BIG Update On Future In Competition

Parthiv Patel has featured in various teams in the last 13 years since the introduction of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. He has featured for Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Punjab and most recently the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side. The Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price was pretty high as the Gujarat based wicket-keeper was retained for over INR 1.7 crore. The social media handles of those teams have also wished Parthiv Patel a happy retirement.

Also Read India Vs Australia: It Was A Step Up Facing Indian Bowlers, Says Cameron Green

Parthiv Patel career stats

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches scoring over 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman called curtains on an 18-year-long career after debuting in 2002.

Patel played his first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, at the young age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite becoming the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, Patel failed to cement himself as a regular starter for India and eventually fall behind the pecking after the rise of players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. However, his first-class record is nothing but great as Patel captained the Gujarat Ranji team to its maiden Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17.

Also Read GG Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

David Warner's TOP record that makes him Australia's biggest miss in Adelaide Test

18 mins ago

David Warner wins fans over with special post for Hyderabad IPL teammate T Natarajan

28 mins ago

GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 match preview

52 mins ago

Will Parthiv Patel play at the IPL 2021? Stumper gives BIG update on future in competition

56 mins ago

Parthiv Patel recalls comical tussles with Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden in Australia: WATCH

1 hour ago

India vs Australia: It was a step up facing Indian bowlers, says Cameron Green

1 hour ago
VIDEOS