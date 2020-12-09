Parthiv Patel Retirement: Virender Sehwag Reveals Keeper's Funny Nickname, Leads Tributes

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel took to social media and announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 35-year-old was last seen playing for the Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 shared a post on Twitter, announcing his decision. Understandably, social media was abuzz on Wednesday with the decision, reacting emotionally to the news.

Virender Sehwag leads the line in congratulating Parthiv

The Parthiv Patel retirement news took the cricketing fraternity by storm as well as many cricketers and fans were seen posting thank you messages to Parthiv Patel for his services and performances for the Indian national cricket team. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message congratulating Parthiv Patel.

Sehwag congratulated Parthiv Patel on his great career and mention how Patel's determination to working hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic. During the same, Sehwag also went to reveal Parthiv Patel's nickname as the Delhi-based former Indian batsman called him 'Nikke' in the tweet.

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin also took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message for the recently retired wicketkeeper-batsman. The Indian spinner went on to mention how he totally enjoyed playing with and against Parthiv over the years and wished him the best of luck for whatever project he might take up in the future.

Well done on a wonderful career👏👏..I totally enjoyed playing with and against you over the years and wish you the best for whatever you take up next.👍🏻 https://t.co/oEojamn3z8 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel has featured in various teams in the last 13 years since the introduction of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. He has featured for Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Punjab and most recently the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side. The Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price was pretty high as the Gujarat based wicket-keeper was retained for over INR 1.7 crore. The social media handles of those teams have also wished Parthiv Patel a happy retirement.

Right from his debut for 🇮🇳 , to his final IPL season in 2020, @parthiv9 showed us how important it is to have a strong character and work hard. It was a pleasure having you at RCB. Best wishes for the life ahead and thank you for all the memories🙌❤️#PlayBold #ThankYouParthiv pic.twitter.com/2bg9u7OyzF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel career stats

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches scoring over 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman called curtains on an 18-year-long career after debuting in 2002.

Patel played his first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, at the young age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite becoming the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, Patel failed to cement himself as a regular starter for India and eventually fall behind the pecking after the rise of players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. However, his first-class record is nothing but great as Patel captained the Gujarat Ranji team to its maiden Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17.

