After a long gap of almost 1 year, Jasprit Bumrah has finally made his comeback to the India team. BCCI announced on Monday that Bumrah will captain the side in India vs Ireland T20 series that will take place in August. With stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya missing, Bumrah will have a chance to test his fitness and lead a youthful Indian side against Ireland.

IND vs IRE: Team India's squad for the Ireland series

Bumrah has been out of action since India vs Australia series in September and has missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022. He was announced in the squad for the Sri Lanka series in January but BCCI medical team decided to defer his return. It comes as a big boost to Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Bumrah's return will be a major boost for the Indian team. Given his performance in the forthcoming Ireland series, he is certain to be picked up in the Asia Cup which would further enhance his chances of getting selected for the Cricket World Cup.

India vs Ireland: Bumrah's chance to regain match fitness

He missed the IPL while the Indian team also missed his service in the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup 2022 respectively. If he manages to bowl in full throttle he will likely spearhead the Indian bowling lineup in the upcoming mega cricketing extravaganza.

Bumrah has been practising in full flow and this Ireland series could pose a great test to his fitness regime.

Persistent injury issues have been a problem for the Mumbai Indians fast bowler and he would need a bit of time before hitting his natural rhythm. The first T20I will take place in Dublin on 18th August followed by the second and third T20Is on the 20th and 23rd August respectively.

IND vs IRE schedule and squad

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Schedule

Aug-18- 1st T20I at 7:30 PM IST in Malahide, Dublin

Aug-18- 2nd T20I at 7:30 PM IST in Malahide, Dublin

Aug-23- 3RD T20I at 7:30 PM IST in Malahide, Dublin