Jasprit Bumrah Hands Navdeep Saini Test Cap No.299, Fans And Australia Congratulate Pacer

The rise of Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini in international cricket has been exemplary. The 28-year-old who grew up playing cricket with a tennis ball predominantly as his family could not afford to buy a cricket kit, has now been rewarded with a place in the Indian Test team for his phenomenal bowling capabilities. Jasprit Bumrah, the new spearhead of the Indian bowling attack, presented Navdeep Saini with his Test cap ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Navdeep Saini Test debut: The Haryana-born bowler fulfills his dream

The pace bowler has garnered attention from all corners due to his ability to bowl with sheer pace. Saini, who represents the Delhi team in the domestic circuit, has toiled hard in the first-class matches. Having made his ODI debut for the Indian cricket team in 2019, the player had to wait for this chance in the longer format.

ALSO READ | We Felt Like We Gained A Lot From IPL: UAE Skipper Raza

Umesh Yadav's injury paved way for Navdeep Saini and the latter was included in the side for the India vs Australia 3rd Test as his replacement. It is a monumental moment in Jasprit Bumrah's career as well as he was given the opportunity to hand over the Test cap to his teammate. This also shows how the fast bowler has evolved into a leader of the Indian pace battery in such a short duration.

ALSO READ | Play Resumes After Four-hour Rain Interruption At SCG

Navdeep Saini became the 299th player to represent India in Test match cricket. While handing the cap to the talented pacer, Jasprit Bumrah commended the debutant for his hard work. The 27-year-old was heard praising him in the team huddle ahead of the much anticipated Navdeep Saini Test debut. The bowler was also congratulated by his teammates for his accomplishment. Netizens also showered praises for the lanky fast bowler and wished a successful debut for him.

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96 . You truly deserve this. Hats off to @GautamGambhir as well to nurture talent like Navdeep Saini. — PRABHAKAR PANDEY (@Prabhakar_24) January 7, 2021

Big day for navdeep saini 👌🙏 #AUSvIND — Akhil Grover (@AkiG3194) January 6, 2021

A new feather to fly... Congrats Saini... Hope you've a great match along with fine test career ! Good luck Rahane & team ! #NavdeepSaini #AjinkyaRahane #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #TestSeries — Shivraj Khatri (@ImSR_Khatri18) January 7, 2021

Congratulations @navdeepsaini9 Today you have come to join the list of stars who have contributed to take the Indian cricket to a new height before you, hope that you will also achieve that status and create a new identity. — Mithilesh Kumar (@Mithilesh9mk) January 7, 2021

The onus will be on Navdeep Saini to deliver in the crucial Test match. The cricketer has picked up 128 wickets so far in 47 first-class matches in his career. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has also played a significant role in Saini's career and the bowler also has often credited him for mentoring him.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS 2020: India REFUSE To Play In Brisbane Test Despite CA's Recent Statement?

India vs Australia live streaming:

Fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) on Thursday, January 7 for the live telecast of the match. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. To follow the live scores of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction Set For February 11, List Of Retained Players To Be Given By January 20?

Image source: Cricket.com.au Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.