Jasprit Bumrah hits the nets and bowls fiery yorkers to Mumbai batters in a match - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been working on his fitness since he underwent a rigorous rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy. The Mumbai Indians pacer had to be operated for a lower back stress fracture and he will be keen to prove his fitness ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The pacer has also been picked up for the Ireland T20I Series and will be captaining the side in the three-match series.

3 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the Ireland series

He has been out of action since September last month

Bumrah has missed the Indian Premier League, the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in the proceedings

Jasprit Bumrah participated in a match, bowled at full length

Bumrah has been bowling in full throttle in the nets and in a recent video on social media the pacer was seen participating in an intra-squad match at the Alur stadium in Bengaluru. The pacer was wearing shorts and seemed to be enjoying his bowling as he bowled a number of overs in a bid to get back into his natural rhythm.

Slowly but Strongly

We will be there 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1F80z34SCF — Googly (@Googly808) July 31, 2023

Netizens have reacted to Bumrah's return as the fast bowler has been trying to breach the Indian bowling lineup.

Boom boom 🤯💥 is back 🔙💪 on his feet slowly but steadily to show his class in world cup with Indian lifting the world cup trophy — Aarav (@Sa25713Sachika) July 31, 2023

When all are whites why isn't he in whites this is head weight — chakravarthy G (@chakravarthyF5) July 31, 2023

Bumrah's performance in the Ireland series could provide him with a chance to get selected for the upcoming Asia Cup. A good display in the Asia Cup would surely open the door for him in the upcoming World Cup.

India squad for the Ireland series

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.