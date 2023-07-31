Jasprit Bumrah hits the nets and bowls fiery yorkers to Mumbai batters in a match - WATCH

Quick links:
Jasprit Bumrah has been working on his fitness since he underwent a rigorous rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy. The Mumbai Indians pacer had to be operated for a lower back stress fracture and he will be keen to prove his fitness ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The pacer has also been picked up for the Ireland T20I Series and will be captaining the side in the three-match series.
Bumrah has been bowling in full throttle in the nets and in a recent video on social media the pacer was seen participating in an intra-squad match at the Alur stadium in Bengaluru. The pacer was wearing shorts and seemed to be enjoying his bowling as he bowled a number of overs in a bid to get back into his natural rhythm.
Netizens have reacted to Bumrah's return as the fast bowler has been trying to breach the Indian bowling lineup.
Bumrah's performance in the Ireland series could provide him with a chance to get selected for the upcoming Asia Cup. A good display in the Asia Cup would surely open the door for him in the upcoming World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.