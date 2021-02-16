Jasprit Bumrah Might Be Rested For Upcoming Limited-overs Series Against England

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the eight white-ball matches against England as part of the team's extensive workload management programme.

After the conclusion of the ongoing four-match Test series, both teams will lock horns in the limited-overs leg of the bilateral series that include three One Day Internationals which will be succeeded by five T20Is. The matches are scheduled to take place in March.

Will be Bumrah be rested for the limited-overs series?

It is almost certain that the Indian think-tank (head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and bowling coach Bharath Arun) along with the trainers and physios would take a final call on resting the pace spearhead, keeping a gruelling season in mind.

"Jassi has already bowled close to 180 overs, including nearly 150 overs (149.4 overs) in four Test matches (till the first Test versus England) since the start of the Australian tour.

"Add to that, the number of hours spent on the field. It is only logical that after these two Tests in Motera, where he will have a big role to play, he should be given rest for white-ball leg," a senior BCCI official, privy to the developments, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar might make a comeback and Mohammed Shami after a break will play a few white-ball games. Nattu (T Natarajan) and Saini will also come back in the white-ball teams. As far as Jassi is concerned, he can well get ready playing 14 to 16 high-intensity IPL games for Mumbai Indians," the source said.

Bumrah rested for the second Test in Chepauk

Meanwhile, the frontline pacer was also rested for the just-concluded second Test at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium where a determined Team India registered a comprehensive win by 317 runs to level the series 1-1.

Bumrah will be back in action for the upcoming two high-stakes Test matches in Ahmedabad, which will decide New Zealand's opposition in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Third Test to be a pink-ball affair

At the same time, the third Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. This will be the second time that India will be hosting the pink-ball Test match and third overall. Their first Day-Night Test was against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019 where they had registered a comprehensive win.

However, the Men In Blue's second Test match under lights which was also their first one overseas turned out to be a forgettable one as they tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Australia in December 2020 where Virat Kohli & Co. ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

