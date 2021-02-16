Tim Paine Opens Up On Facing Criticism Post Australia's Home Test Series Loss To India

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine faced a lot of criticism after the team's forgettable outing in the home Test series against India last month. However, he has now gone on to say that all the criticisms have been taken in the right spirit as he believes that it's a part and parcel of his job.

'I’m certainly not perfect': Tim Paine

“I was OK. I knew it was going to come. It’s part and parcel of this job, and I have seen it through a number of captains before. I know most of it is a critique of me as a cricketer and a captain, and I am fine with that. As long as it’s not personal, then, to be honest, I couldn’t care less. All that worries me is what my teammates think, and the feedback from them is that I have been doing a good job,” said Paine while speaking to RSN.

At the same time, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman also admitted that he is certainly not perfect and does end up making mistakes in terms of field placements.

“You are always looking for ways to get better. I’m certainly not perfect; I make mistakes in terms of field placements when we use bowlers. But, every captain around the world has worn that at some point in time. Then I like to draw a line in it, write those things down where I can improve or where I have made mistakes, and then move on. I’m not dwelling on it now; I was for a few days. You have to own up to the mistakes you made, and we did that,” the Australian Test specialist added.

READ: Gautam Gambhir Urges CSK To Start Looking For Shane Watson's Replacement For IPL 2021

A forgettable home Test season for Tim Paine

The Tasmanian stumper was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the third Test at the SCG where he was heard needlessly sledging the Indian batsmen on Day 5 and on top of that also ended up dropping multiple catches as the contest ended in a stalemate.

In the same match, the veteran Test specialist had abused the on-field umpire, Paul Wilson following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara as a result of which he was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

READ: Ashwin Highlights Virat Kohli's Role In Century At Chepauk, Reviews Change In Batting

The stump mic had also caught Paine sledging veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin where he had said that the hosts cannot wait for Ashwin and Team India to reach Gabba ('Can't wait to take you to Gabba, Ash')

In the series-decider at the Gabba in Brisbane, a determined Team India ended up breaching Australia's fortress. Prior to that contest, the Aussies had an impeccable record at the Gabba since 1988 as they enjoyed a 28-match unbeaten streak at the venue.

This was also Australia's second straight Test series loss against India at home under Paine. The Aussies suffered a 2-1 loss in the four-match series (similar margin during the 2018/19 season). However, the hosts ended up losing the Border-Gavaskar trophy despite drawing first blood in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that was played under lights.

READ: Skipper Virat Kohli Motivates Veteran Offie R Ashwin In Tamil During Day 4 Of Chennai Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.