Sourav Ganguly Reveals How An 'April Fool' Joke Almost Cost Him His Captaincy

Sourav Ganguly is one of the best and the finest captains in the history of Indian cricket. He has led Team India to unattained heights in world cricket by registering a lot of famous wins. Meanwhile, he has gone on to say that there was an incident where a prank almost cost him his captaincy.

'A little bit shocked': Sourav Ganguly



During an interview with a news channel, Ganguly said he was a little disappointed because he was not scoring runs and as he entered the dressing room, the team members got together led by Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh were saying that they are very disappointed with what Dada had said about the team in the media.

Recollecting that incident, a stunned Sourav asked what he had said and also admitted that he used to be sensitive during those days. Sachin and Bhajji then mentioned there were reports in the newspapers that the ex-skipper was not happy with the way the team has played.



A disappointed Ganguly then told the two if they felt and got upset about the team not playing well, then in that case he has done something wrong, then he is ready to resign on the spot and let someone else take over the captaincy after which he went and sat on his chair. In what then turned out to be an embarrassing moment, the current BCCI President saw everybody jumping with laughter in a couple of minutes and at the same time, he was also really upset as well as a bit shocked after what he had just heard from the team and the suspense was finally broken when Harbhajan jumped up and said 'April Fool'.

