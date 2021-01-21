Jasprit Bumrah Recalls His Time With Lasith Malinga In MI, Says 'IPL Won’t Be The Same'

Team India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah lauded his senior as well as Mumbai Indians bowler partner Lasith Malinga after the veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler decided to retire from franchise cricket. Malinga, who had represented Mumbai for 12 seasons of the IPL had informed the team management about his decision earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the upcoming season of the IPL.

'IPL won’t be the same without you': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 27-year-old wrote that it has been an honor playing alongside the Lankan yorker specialist and picking his brain all these years. 'Jassi' then congratulated the 2014 T20 World Cup winner on a successful career and then concluded by saying that the marquee tournament will not be the same without him.

It’s been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won’t be the same without you. @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9XIPr13dtN — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 21, 2021

READ: Lasith Malinga Lauded By Rohit & Harbhajan For His Invaluable Contributions To Mumbai

Mumbai & Malinga part ways

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga became one of the seven cricketers to be released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. As it turns out, the pace veteran had informed the franchise earlier this month that he has retired from franchise cricket. The four-time IPL winner cited ‘pandemic situation’ and ‘travel restrictions’ as the reasons behind his retirement after he also opted out of the previous edition of the tournament last September.

READ: 'Mitchell Starc To Become Most Expensive IPL Buy': Chopra Predicts Ahead Of 2021 Auction

Lasith Malinga's association with MI

Lasith Malinga, who made his debut made in the MI squad in 2008, famously delivered Mumbai the 2019 IPL title, when all seemed lost for them. He bowled a picture-perfect yorker as tail-ender Shardul Thakur was trapped plumb in front of the wicket on the last ball of the contest. The 36-year-old had conceded just 7 runs defending eight in the final over, accounting for the wicket of Thakur on the final delivery when Chennai needed just two to win. His historic bowling had sealed Mumbai its record fourth IPL win.

During the trading and transfer window for the last IPL, the Mumbai franchise had retained the Sri Lankan pacer in their Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. Malinga was bought by Mumbai in 2019 for INR 2 crore after the Sri Lankan bowling great sat out in 2018. However, a few weeks prior to the launch of the tournament, he opted himself out of the entire season due to his father’s ailing health.

READ: Gautam Gambhir Bats For Jos Buttler's Appointment As Rajasthan Royals Captain In IPL 2021

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.