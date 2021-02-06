Jasprit Bumrah Shocked As Ben Stokes Blocks Top Yorker, Players' Duel Delights Fans: WATCH

The much anticipated India vs England 1st Test got underway on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the series, fans were stoked to witness the contests between some of the best in the business. One of the most awaited battles was the tussle between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England all-rounder Ben Stokes who are best at what they do.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Backed For Endorsing Unity, #IStandWithSachin Becomes Top Twitter Trend

Jasprit Bumrah almost dismisses Ben Stokes with stunning yorker

Fans didn't have to wait long for the Bumrah vs Stokes battle as the same was on display on Day 2 of the India vs England 1st Test. The battle got even more thrilling when Bumrah bowled a sensational ball to Stokes early on in his innings. It all happened on the fourth ball of the 92nd over when Stokes was new to the crease and yet to open his account after having faced just eight balls.

WATCH - BOOM's booming yorker to Stokes@Jaspritbumrah93 bowls the perfect yorker to Stokes. Surprise all around as Stokes keeps it away at the nick of time.



📽️📽️https://t.co/siqaaLiOn0 #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cmdCXFhesF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2021

Bumrah came steaming in and bowled a toe-crushing yorker and almost ended up dismissing the southpaw. However, Stokes managed to get his bat down in time as the ball caught the inside edge of his willow and rolled toward wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Bumrah couldn't believe how Stokes managed to defend the ball. Even commentators were flabbergasted as to how the Englishman managed to survive the peach of a ball.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test: Fans' query on visitors wearing black armbands revealed

Here's the video of Bumrah's yorker to Stokes

Bumrah's pin-point yorker to Stokes got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the yorker king for his sharp bowling and accuracy. Here's how fans reacted to Bumrah's ball.

Boom boom bumrah 💥 — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 6, 2021

@Jaspritbumrah93 you are the Yorker Hero....what a ball ....slightly missed....👍👍👍 — Suraj Kumar Sahoo (@SurajKu36409774) February 6, 2021

Whhh Yorker king 👑 @Jaspritbumrah93 — Hirani Dipak (@HiraniDipak10) February 6, 2021

Surely deserved the wicket. — Rishav. ._. (@rishav_x12) February 6, 2021

Boom boom💥💥💥 Bumraah 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhkry08) February 6, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England live: We are looking at first innings total of 600-700: Root

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, after finishing Day 1 on a high with their scoreboard reading 263/3, England kicked off the proceeding on Day 2 on a similar note. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 393-4 with Joe Root batting on 170 and Ollie Pope batting on 4. The Indian bowlers have looked hapless against England's determined batting and they will hope for some kind of miracle to restrict England below 500. On the other hand, England batters will look to score big as batting here on Day 4 and 5 of the match will be extremely difficult.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli For Favouring Ishant Sharma Over Mohammed Siraj

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.