Jasprit Bumrah Starts Training For Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bowls Crushing Yorker - Watch

Indian allrounder Venkateshwar Iyer took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and shared visuals of Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers in the nets, upon returning from injury. Bumrah recently recovered from the back injury he suffered ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He has been absent from the field since September 2022 and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

In the video shared by Iyer, the allrounder can be seen facing Bumrah’s deliveries at the nets. Bumrah already looked to be in form in the footage as he bowls several challenging deliveries, including a toe-crushing yorker. It is pertinent to mention that Bumrah remains absent from India’s 17-man squad for the opening two Test matches against Australia, but is expected to be fit from the third Test onwards.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar trophy to begin from February 9

Australia is slated to tour India for a four-match Test series which is scheduled to begin on February 9. After the first Test concludes on February 13, the second Test will begin on February 17, before the third Test kicks off on March 1. The iconic Border-Gavaskar series will conclude with the fourth Test, which begins on March 9.

Bumrah was supposed to make a comeback during the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka before being ruled out. Making the announcement on January 3, BCCI said, “Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure”.

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner