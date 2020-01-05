Jasprit Bumrah Talks About His Very First Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar In The Nets

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed his first interaction with Sachin Tendulkar. This had happened when the youngster's potential was yet to be known to the world.

While speaking to a daily publication, Bumrah said that when he had come to Bangalore, he only had the Gujarat team’s clothing and nobody had seen him before in the Mumbai Indians team. He was then asked to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when there used to be a lot of grass on the wicket back in the day and it was seaming. The young pacer then mentioned that he had bowled to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and others.

Bumrah then went on to add that after batting in the nets, Sachin Tendulkar had said that it was really hard to pick the speedster who had bowled to him. However, the 26-year-old was not sure whether that had happened back then because he was a little scared talking to the people. He also went on to say that he hesitated in asking Tendulkar how he was bowling. The top-ranked ODI pacer also said that he was always confident about his game as he had heard a lot but did not talk a lot.

READ: Josh Hazlewood stupendously bowls Alex Carey to bag a BBL wicket after 2160 days

WATCH: Super dad Dhoni helping daughter Ziva build a snowman cannot be missed

Jasprit Bumrah recalls his maiden ODI wicket

Ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about his return and bowling aspects in an interview with an Indian daily. When asked about his plans to dismiss former Australia captain Steve Smith in the upcoming one-dayers, Bumrah said that there is no particular way to get a batsman out. He said that he studies the pitch and picks the best option to bowl accordingly. The World's No.1 ODI bowler also took this opportunity to recall that Smith was his first wicket in the 50-over format.

Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI debut during India’s tour to Australia in January 2016. The ‘Men in Blue’ were 0-4 down in the five-match series. He was then selected in the playing XI for the final fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah dismantled the in-form Steve Smith for just 28 as he holed out at short midwicket to Rohit Sharma. In the same innings, the right-arm pacer also knocked over James Faulkner in the penultimate over. In a game where both teams aggregated over 660 runs, Jasprit Bumrah conceded only 40 from his 10 overs with two wickets.

READ: Australia take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes another five-wicket haul

READ: King Kohli gets his T20 'beast mode' on in the nets ahead of the 1st game against SL