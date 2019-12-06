Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: 5 Lesser-known Facts About The Indian Pace Sensation

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut in 2016 against Australia. Since then, Bumrah has played 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is for the country. The 'yorker king' is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI bowler’s rankings and has been one of India’s most crucial members in a number of overseas victories. As fans celebrate the 26th birthday of the cricketer on Friday, we take a look at five of the lesser-known facts about the maverick pacer.

🔹 12 Test matches

🔹 5 Test five-wicket hauls

🔹 103 ODI wickets



Happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93, what has been your favourite Bumrah moment? pic.twitter.com/HM44iCMmIp — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah: 5 lesser-known facts of the cricketer

Suffered a great loss at a young age

Jasprit Bumrah lost his father at a tender age of seven. He was then raised by his mother, Daljit Bumrah, who was a school principal.

John Wright spotted his talent

Jasprit Bumrah’s unique abilities with the ball were first spotted by former Indian coach John Wright. Wright first noticed Bumrah in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match and was immediately impressed by the young lad. During his coaching stint with the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah then debuted for the IPL side and became one of the best death bowlers in the cash-rich league.

A Lasith Malinga student

Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga has been part of Mumbai Indians since the inception of the IPL. When Jasprit Bumrah joined the franchise in 2013, he played under Malinga’s tutelage and learned several bowling variations.

Dream international debut

The right-armed pacer finally donned the Indian jersey during their tour to Australia in 2016. In his debut series itself, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the highest wicket-taker across the three T20Is. He impressed one and all with his death bowling and became a regular limited-overs member for the Indian team thereafter.

Glenn McGrath is one of his biggest fans

Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling skills earned him praise even outside India. Australian legend Glenn McGrath took notice of the talented cricketer and praised his uniqueness to swing the ball. He also advised Bumrah to never change his bowling action.

