Javagal Srinath Reveals The Reason Behind His Retirement At The Age Of 33 After 2003 WC

Javagal Srinath revealed the reason behind his retirement from the game after the 2003 World Cup. Srinath called it a day from the gentleman's game on March 23, 2003, after India were handed a mammoth 125-run loss by the then mighty Australians in the 2003 World Cup final. The premier pacer who was playing in his 229th ODI game did not have a good day as he conceded 87 runs in his quota of 10 overs as Australia posted a match-winning total of 359/2 after being put in to bat which was way beyond India's reach.

'My hands and knees had gone down': Javagal Srinath

While interacting on Star Sports show 'Diggajara Danthakathe', the veteran pacer went on to say that his hands and knees had gone down (during the last phase of his career) and that pacers Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra were there as well. So whenever, he played only one of those two young bowlers used to get a chance. Recalling his early days, the tall speedster mentioned that even he had gone through the same phase before when Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar were there.

The Mysore cricketer added that it used to become difficult sometimes on the pitch if there were only two fast bowlers. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-match referee added that he was already 33 at that time and could probably play for another year, but his knees made it difficult.

Javagal Srinath's illustrious career

Srinath is regarded as one of India's best as well as the finest fast bowlers of all time. He now continues to be a successful match referee of the game. The former pacer had announced his retirement from the game in June 2002, but was recalled into the Indian side later that year and played till the 2003 World Cup after which he hung up his boots. India reached the finals, but lost to Australia who went on to win their third as well as second consecutive World Cup.

The tall speedster has represented India in 67 Tests and 229 One Day Internationals. He is one of the engineer-turned cricketers as the Karnataka fast bowler holds a bachelor's degree in Instrumentation. Srinath was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets and was the second speedster to take 200 Test scalps after Kapil Dev.

With 315 scalps, Srinath is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI's after Anil Kumble (337). Srinath is also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in India World Cups along with Zaheer Khan. The 'Mysore Express' has taken 44 wickets in the four editions of the quadrennial event that he has featured in which include 1992, 1996, 1999, and 2003 respectively.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)