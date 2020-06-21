Nasser Hussain Reveals How He Got A Well-set Sachin Tendulkar Stumped During A 2001 Test

Nasser Hussain has revealed how he had planned to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar during the Bangalore Test match in the 2001/02 season. Sachin was stumped by James Foster off left-arm spinner Ashley Giles and coincidentally, that is the Master Blaster's only Test stumping in his illustrious cricketing career.

'I got Ashley Giles': Nasser Hussain

“That pitch in Bangalore as well, there was a bit of rough there, but nothing on the main pitch, it was an absolute belter,” Hussain added. “If our bowlers had just bowled on the normal bit of the pitch, it would have done nothing. So I got Ashley [Giles], who was bowling a tight line and not just chucking it wide down leg stump. Ashley got close to the stumps and bowled quite a tight line and try to hit that rough", said Nasser Hussain while interacting on the Sony Ten Pit Stop.

“If Sehwag and Tendulkar are smashing you everywhere and the crowd going ballistic, ‘Sachin, Sachin!’ echoing around the ground, I would look into my bowlers’ eyes and they would be a little bit gone. So I knew the key was to silence the crowd, take the crowd out of the equation. And the only way to do that was to stop Sachin scoring,” the former English skipper added.

Coming back to the third Test match, India had lost their top-order early in reply to England's first innings total of 336 as the Little Master anchored the Indian innings. However, when he was in the 'Nervous 90s', Hussain's tactic of making Giles did the trick as the batting maestro was found short of his crease as he was stumped by Foster while he was only 10 runs away from what would have been a well-deserved century. Even though Nasser Hussain did succeed in getting rid of Tendulkar, he could not shift the momentum in his team's favor as the Test match ended in a stalemate.

