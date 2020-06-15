Javagal Srinath Reveals How India Could Have Won The 2003 World Cup Final Against Aussies

Javagal Srinath recalled the 2003 World Cup final where India had taken on the then mighty Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Aussies beat the Men In Blue comprehensively by 125 runs in a one-sided contest to retain their title. By the virtue of this win, they also ended up winning the coveted trophy for a record third time.

'They were the better side': Javagal Srinath

While speaking to a daily publication, Srinath wondered whether India should have batted first after winning the toss instead of fielding. He then mentioned that those are all hindsight expertise of what one can bring post the match and then revealed that Ricky Ponting & Co. were a better side as the same team had won the previous World Cup as well in 1999.

The ex-speedster then added that all of them (Team India) needed to play twice their potential and probably that could have been the best way. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-match referee also added that the Sourav Ganguly-led side could have won the 2003 World Cup final, but they were up against the best side in the world who were on a roll and nobody could even get closer to them. The former Mysore pacer then said that India lost the title clash and he could not do anything in that contest either. He also added winning that summit clash could have been a real feather in his career but one cannot expect everything to happen in life.

That final also turned to be Srinath's last international match and he went wicketless by conceding 87 runs off his 10 overs.



The 2003 World Cup final

India had made it to their first-ever World Cup final after a long wait of 20 years. The Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bowl first. His decision eventually backfired as the Aussies scored 15 runs in the first over bowled by Zaheer Khan and then there was no looking back as destructive openers Matthew Hayden (37) and Adam Gilchrist (57) added 105 runs for the opening wicket. Skipper Ricky Ponting (140*) and Damien Martyn (88) put on 234 runs for the third-wicket stand to bat India out of the contest as the Aussies ended up scoring a mammoth 359/2 in their 50 overs.

In reply, India lost the prized wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in the very first over when he was caught & bowled off Glenn McGrath. Virender Sehwag (82) and the then vice-captain Rahul Dravid (47) gave some hope with an 88-run stand. But once Sehwag was run out and Dravid was bowled, it was only a matter of time before the Aussies ran through the Indian middle and lower order to bundle the 1983 winners out for 234 in 39.2 overs.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

READ: MS Dhoni's Coach Keshav Banerjee 'saddened' Over 'humble' Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise