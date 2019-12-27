Javed Miandad: 4 Instances When The Ex-Pakistan Batsman Rubbed India Off The Wrong Way

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad continued his onslaught against India as he launched a scathing attack on the country on Friday and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop teams from touring the country. Cricket returned to Pakistan recently when they hosted Sri Lanka for Test series on home soil in over a decade since 2009. In the wake of nationwide protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Miandad asked the international cricket body to suspend all ties with India and hand them a similar punishment which was given out to Pakistan previously. We look at other instances in the past when Miandad has ranted against India and drawn the ire of ex-cricketers and supporters alike.

Javed Miandad wants ICC to stop international cricket in India

In his recent comment, Miandad said that it is not Pakistan but India which is not a safe country for a person of any nationality. He called for overseas sportspersons to stand up and condemn them. He further added that the entire world is watching and talking about the recent events that have unfolded in India. Miandad claims to be speaking on the behalf of all Pakistanis, who apparently wish that all sporting ties must be suspended with India and that all countries should take action against them.

Javed Miandad wields a sword to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Earlier this year, India had ended the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 in the Indian constitution. The former Pakistan cricketer had come out in support of people in Kashmir along with his former teammate and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Shahid Afridi. In a video, Miandad was also seen wearing the Pakistan cricket team's one-day jersey bandishing the sword and saying if he can play with a bat and hit sixes, he can also wield a sword to fight if required.

Javed Miandad rants after India's surgical strike on Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan had deepened further after the Indian Army's surgical strike following the terrorist attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in Uri in 2016. Speaking on the issue, Miandad called India a 'scared country which gets intimidated easily'. He also bragged about his last ball, match-winning six that he hit against India in an ODI in 1986 in Sharjah and claimed that India continues to be haunted by it till date.

Javed Miandad blasts Indian cricket team for wearing army caps

The Virat Kohli-led India had donned ‘army caps’ during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on March 8 earlier this year. The Indian team had worn the caps in order to pay their tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack in February 2019. The attack was proven to have been caused by Pakistani terrorists. However, Javed Miandad claimed recently that the Indian team's gesture was to fulfill 'political agendas', while he himself wears a Pakistani army cap just for the love of his country. India and Pakistan were at loggerheads again during that controversy, for which the International Cricket Council (ICC) had to step in and quash Pakistan's complaint as India had sought their permission to wear the caps.