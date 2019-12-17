Javed Miandad Accuses Team India Of Wearing Army Caps To 'fulfil Political Agendas'

Pakistan cricket stalwart Javed Miandad has once again stirred a controversy with his latest statement about the Indian team as he has accused the Men in Blue of ‘fulfilling political means’ during a live cricket match. The Virat Kohli-led men had donned ‘army caps’ during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on March 8 earlier this year. The Indian team had worn the caps in order to pay their tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack in February 2019.

Javed Miandad's gesture spotted by Pakistan journalist

Javed Miandad "The reason I wore an army cap in Rawalpindi was as a mark of respect for Pakistani Armed Forces who devote their lives to serve our nation. This gesture was not due to what the Indian team did in the past but this is just how I feel about my country's Armed Forces" pic.twitter.com/QVz2y98PSC — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 16, 2019

Pakistan had expressed unhappiness over the incident and lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against India for mixing politics with sports. However, the ICC discarded PCB's complaint and stated that India had sought permission for donning the caps from the international body and was allowed to wear the Army caps. The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. The 62-year-old and former Sri Lanka cricketer Bandula Warnapura were invited as special guests for the historic Test to commemorate the occasion where Miandad was seen wearing an army cap.

When Miandad was questioned about the same, he said that he wore an army cap just to show love for his army and nothing else. He added that he wanted to be a soldier and he used to wear such caps often during his childhood. The 62-year old also went on to recall how Kohli and the Indian team had worn army caps for fulfilling political means but he hadn't.

This is not the first instance of Miandad having an issue with Indian cricketers or the country in general. He had infamously called Indian pacer Irfan Pathan a 'gully bowler' on the team's 2004 tour to Pakistan. Pathan responded back recently to that jibe in style while mocking another former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq for calling Jasprit Bumrah a 'baby bowler'.

