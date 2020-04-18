Javed Miandad Slams Last-ball Six Against India In Sharjah On April 18, 1986; Watch Video

April 18, 1986 may not be remembered as an iconic date in Indian cricket history, but it certainly remains one for archrivals Pakistan. Kapil Dev's world champion Indian team took on Imran Khan's Pakistan in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah, UAE on that day. It was one of the most thrilling India-Pakistan matches of all time, that went right down to the wire.

It is more famously remembered for Pakistani batting great Javed Miandad striking a rare last-ball six to ensure a nail-biting victory for his country. On the game's 34th anniversary, here is what transpired during the match.

Also Read | Kapil Dev appeals all religious institutions to contribute in the battle against COVID-19

Javed Miandad last ball six: Pakistan asked to chase down 245 by India

On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad struck Chetan Sharma for a six on the final ball to hand Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win over India in the AustralAsia Cup in Sharjah 😮 pic.twitter.com/DdlyqfMH2g — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020

Pakistan won the toss at Sharjah and elected to field first. India set a target of 245 runs for a loss of 7 wickets in the 50-over game. In those days, 245 was an extremely competitive total since ODI cricket was just 15 years old, as the format made its debut in 1971.

Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth were instrumental in leading India's charge by scoring 92 and 75 respectively. Wasim Akram and captain Imran Khan were vital for Pakistan as the former bagged three wickets, while the latter picked up two wickets in the final.

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu reminisces good old days from sets of '83'; shares a pic with Kapil Dev

Javed Miandad last ball six: Chetan Sharma emerges onto the scene

Pakistan's attempt to chase the 246-run target suffered a massive blow as they lost their first wicket in the form of Mudassar Nazar, courtesy of Chetan Sharma for 9 runs only. Pakistan were up for an uphill task of chasing the total with Chetan Sharma bagging one more wicket, which was Manzur Elahi. Pakistan had managed 215 runs with a loss of seven wickets.

Javed Miandad last ball six: Chetan Sharma in place of Kapil Dev

Javed Miandad rescued Pakistan when they needed him the most. Despite wickets falling, on the other hand, he kept his calm and managed to hit a century. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the final over. The last over was ideally to be bowled by Kapil Dev. However, Dev had opted to complete his quota. As a result, the inexperienced Chetan Sharma was given the responsibility bowl the final over of the match.

Also Read | 2016 IPL title one of the best memories of my career: David Warner

Javed Miandad last ball six: Wasim Akram run-out in final over

Not many would have predicted Pakistan to score the 11 runs required, since scoring so many runs in the last over of a game in a run chase was a novelty back then. But the over was quite eventful, as Chetan Sharma's first ball led to a run-out sending Wasim Akram back to the pavilion, followed by a boundary on the second ball. A boundary was saved off the third ball, while a Zulqarnain run-out pressurised the Pakistani side.

Javed Miandad last ball six ensures Pakistan victory

India could have finished off the game, albeit an easy miss in the form of a fifth-ball run-out. It was all up to Javed Miandad, as Kapil Dev's side looked to ensure they didn't allow a boundary on the final ball. Chetan Sharma attempted a yorker, however, the execution turned out to be poor. The ball ended in a full toss with Javed Miandad hitting it for a huge six, as he ran the pitch celebrating Pakistan's victory wildly, an image which many cricket fans in the country remember till date.

Ironically, it was on April 18, 2008 itself that the league which celebrates sixes the most today, the Indian Premier League (IPL) made its debut in Bengaluru 34 years later on this day. Miandad's last ball six was perhaps the precursor for batsmen around the world such as MS Dhoni achieving this feat repeatedly in years to come, not making it a rarity anymore.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly was right about 158* in IPL 2008 changing my life forever: Brendon McCullum