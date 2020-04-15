Harrdy Sandhu Reminisces Good Old Days From Sets Of '83'; Shares A Pic With Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was scheduled to release theatrically on April 10, 2020. However, the release of the movie has been postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Speaking of which, Harrdy Sandhu, who is essaying the role of Madan Lal in the movie, shared a throwback picture with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Harrdy Sandhu took to Instagram to share the throwback picture. The photo sees Kapil Dev dressed formally sitting on the sofa, while Harrdy Sandhu is smiling at him. The candid photo seems to be clicked at the set of 83.

The actor shared the picture saying that 83 would have been released by now. Harrdy Sandhu revealed in his caption that he wants this time to pass away quickly so that everything resumes back to normal. Check out his post below.

The candid picture of Kapil Dev and Harrdy has been doing rounds on social media. It is not only fans who liked the picture. Superstar Ranveer Singh also appreciated the picture by dropping a sweet comment. Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment here.

About the movie 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

The movie’s release date was postponed; fans are waiting for the official announcement of the new release date. Meanwhile, the posters of 83 have successfully gained the attention of the viewers and have raised anticipation about the movie. Have a look at a few posters of 83 here:

