Venkatesh Prasad Shuts Down Javed Miandad Over Asia Cup Remark With Epic One Line Comment

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad is facing criticism on social media due to his recent comments about the Indian cricket team refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Miandad stirred a controversy with his remarks surrounding the ongoing Asia Cup issue. Earlier last year, BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah said Team India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup tournament.

This led to several Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials openly claiming that this could impact Pakistan’s decision of traveling to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, on being asked about his stance on the ongoing situation, Miandad said, “I have always been saying, if India don't want to come to Pakistan, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, or else there's no point in having a governing body”.

As the former Pakistan captain’s comments came to light, netizens revealed their anger on social media with some strong words. “Hey @javed_miandad, if Pakistan do not need India to survive then stop reels repeated pleading! Also, India has anyway refused to go to Pakistan, why are you again asking them to go to Pakistan aka hell??!!!??,” a Twitter user wrote. “Actions-consequences. Javed Miandad should blame Pakistan's political and military leaders for using terror as the operating principle when dealing with India. Of course, he won't,” another user said.

Former India pacer reacts to Miandad's controversial statement

Former Indian speedster Venkatesh Prasad also responded to Miandad’s comment with a hilarious jibe. “But they are refusing to go to hell :),” Venkatesh wrote. Here’s a look at few more reactions.

Sir,the reply is as classic as the ball you bowled to bowl out a Pakistani on the next delivery, after he hit a six off you in the world cup match in bengaluru. — sankaranarayanan (@rurap11) February 7, 2023

England played in Pakistan recently



Why everyone expect India should be like others ?



Asia Cup shifted to UAE now. — eshwar (@eshwar_tambaram) February 6, 2023

India is the 5th largest economy now. In cricket, ICC rankings are 2, 1, 1 respectively ahead in every format. India's currency is 3.33x stronger. India's forex reserves are 192x ($576B vs $3B) more. Better to ignore negative comments. — Prasanna (@rprasannag) February 6, 2023