Javed Miandad Demands Inquiry Vs PCB For Roping In Betting Firm As Live Streaming Partner

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad recently called for an inquiry against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His scathing attack came on the backdrop of him finding out that the PCB awarded the live streaming rights of several Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) matches to a betting company. Miandad believes that while Pakistan cricket has already been marred by several betting and fixing scandals in the past, the mistake by PCB of awarding the rights to broadcast PSL 2020 live matches to a betting company is by no means “a small matter”.

Javed Miandad slams PCB over PSL 2020 streaming

Earlier, the PCB decided to cut short the PSL 2020 by four days due to the coronavirus crisis. At the time, certain matches were played in empty stadiums and PCB gave the live streaming rights of five PSL 2020 contests to a United Kingdom-based betting company. Javed Miandad expressed his anger as to why the PCB was not aware of the situation. Meanwhile, a senior PCB spokesperson recently released a statement saying that they will be holding an inquiry into the matter with their media rights representative.

Javed Miandad family

Interestingly, Javed Miandad's own family has ties with Dawood Ibrahim, who is allegedly linked to various betting schemes in cricket. Miandad’s son Junaid Miandad is married to Dawood Ibrahim’s daughter, Mahrukh.

Status of PSL 2020

The now-postponed PSL 2020 was originally scheduled to conclude on March 22. However, the coronavirus pandemic halted the tournament’s run before the knockout stage. The remaining knockout PSL 2020 fixtures have now been postponed until further notice by the PCB.

