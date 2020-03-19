Javed Miandad Lashes Out At PCB For Failing To Produce Top-class Batsmen In World Cricket

Javed Miandad lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving chances to players who fail to perform consistently with the bat. After his countrymen as well as the former greats of the game including the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan, Miandad decided to take matters into his own hands and take on the national cricket board.

Miandad criticizes PCB

''The player who performs for the country is the one that matters. In England and Australia, there is a series-to-series evaluation of your performances so if you fail in one series then they will forget that you had scored 500 runs in the past. Only in Pakistan will you see a player playing 10 innings after scoring a century. It does not matter even if he fails and that is the reason for so many problems in the team. Everyone gets four innings just like that after one performance," said Javed Miandad on his Youtube channel.

'Problem is not with the bowlers but batsmen': Miandad

Meanwhile, the former Pakistani batting legend also went on to say that the problem is not with their bowlers but the batsmen.

"Tell me one thing, which player do we have in our team that can replace any players from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa or even India for that matter and be in their side be it an opening batsman or batsmen batting at any positions? We have the bowlers but there is not a single batsman", said an angry Miandad.

"Look at their players. They score centuries in every alternate match and they still do not get to play while in our case, the same players are given chances for eight years and this is the reason why we are going down. The selectors should seek justification from the players by saying that not tomorrow but we need you to perform well today since you have been paid to do the job. If you are not doing your job then why are you getting paid in the first place?", the 1992 World Cup winner added.

