Jay Shah Inaugurates Joint Innovation Centre At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IPL Final

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), inaugurated a Joint Innovation Centre at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IPL 2023 final on Sunday. Shah took part in the ceremony along with senior BCCI and GCA officials, including Arun Dhumal. In a video shared on IPL’s official Twitter handle, Shah could be seen cutting the ribbon of the new Innovation Centre at the world’s largest sporting venue.

The newly inaugurated Joint Innovation Centre at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been developed by Tech Mahindra. Toward the end of the video shared by BCCI, Shah can be seen thanking Tech Mahindra for their contribution to the new centre at the iconic stadium in Gujarat. Shah is at the stadium to attend the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Rain interrupts IPL 2023 final

Meanwhile, rain has interrupted the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The match was scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST following the conclusion of the closing ceremony. However, rain played a spoilsport and delayed the start of the match. But fans must be wondering what will happen if the rain does not stop tonight.+

READ MORE: CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score

In case the rain continues to shower on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, the final will be played on the reserve day on Monday, May 29. However, the match can still be played tonight if the rain stops in the next few minutes. The final can start as late as 9.35 PM IST with no reduction in overs. The cut-off time for the start of a five-over match is 12.06 AM.

Rains interrupt the game again

The rain had stopped for a while and the players started to come out for warmup. The covers at the Narendra Modi Stadium were also being taken off, and the toss was scheduled to take place in a few minutes. But the rains came back, and the ground staff had to put the covers back. Now that the cut-off time has elapsed, they have to cut down on overs. Furthermore, the status of the mid-game ceremony remains unknown.

READ MORE: CSK Vs GT: Full Revised Playing Conditions For IPL 2023 Final After Reduction In Overs