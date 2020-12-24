Jay Shah's team Beats Sourav Ganguly's In Star-studded BCCI Friendly; Here's What Happened

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members on Wednesday played a friendly match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a day before the 89th Annual General Meeting. The match saw the Secretary XI -- led by Jay Shah -- beat President XI -- led by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly & Jay Shah shine for their respective teams

According to news agency ANI, Jay Shah's team batted first and scored 128/3 in the allotted 12 overs. While former Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 38, Mohammad Azharuddin opened the batting and retired hurt after hitting a 22-ball 37 (seven boundaries). Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry in his brief cameo scored 10 off 7 balls including a six.

The curtain has been raised at the New Motera stadium, as the BCCI officials play a friendly match to re-live their old days and more importantly to study the pitch and the ground conditions before the England team arrives for the India tour. pic.twitter.com/V1JbjdOz4S — Gujarat Cricket Association (@CricketGujarat) December 23, 2020

A special day at Motera, as @SGanguly99 Xi and @JayShah Xi faced eachother for friendly match. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MSWWZi8MP8 — Gujarat Ranji Team (@GujaratRanji) December 23, 2020

Shri Devajit Saikia, Secretary, ACA played alongside Shri Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI and Former Indian Cricket Team Captain during an exhibition match held yesterday between BCCI President XI and BCCI Secretary XI at the newly constructed Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/8qmY0epFmn — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) December 24, 2020

Chasing the target, former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly led from the front with an unbeaten 53, but his team failed to chase down the total and fell short by 28 runs. Secretary Jay Shah was the star of the show with the ball for his team as he finished with figures of 2/39. He could have had a third, but Ganguly's catch was dropped off his bowling, ANI reported.

BCCI's 89th AGM in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, in the AGM meeting later in the day, the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), tasked to pick the three national selectors ahead of the England series, is set to get an extension. PTI quoting BCCI sources reported that the CAC, headed by former World Cup-winning seamer Lal and comprising RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will continue to perform their duties as usual. The trio's extension is set to be ratified at the AGM.

The introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics are the two major points of discussion from among the 23 points on the agenda. While Rajeev Shukla will take over as the vice president, Brijesh Patel is set to continue as the IPL chairman. Domestic cricket might also come up for some discussion as the BCCI prepares itself to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.

The T20 tournament is set to be played from January 10 and while it will be the first domestic competition to be played in the country in the post-Coronavirus era, the board members might discuss how to remunerate the domestic players as a full-season is next to impossible at present.

(With agency inputs)

