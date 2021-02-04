Jaydev Unadkat Net Worth, IPL Salary, House And Other Details On RR Cricketer's Marriage

Indian and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Jaydev Unadkat shared pictures of his wedding with fiancee Rinny Kantaria on Wednesday, February 3. The two married in an intimate ceremony a day before in the presence of their family and friends. On the Jaydev Unadkat marriage occasion, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth, IPL 2020 price and his personal life.

Jaydev Unadkat marriage picture

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship Final: How Australia Has Slim Chance To Qualify Courtesy India

How much is the Jaydev Unadkat net worth?

According to featuredsource.com, the Jaydev Unadkat net worth amounts up to ₹36 crore (US$5 million) as of the year 2020. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he previously receives from the Saurashtra Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Saurashtra.

How much was Jaydev Unadkat IPL 2020 price?

Jaydev Unadkat made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2010 edition of the tournament for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, he has played for franchises like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant before joining his current Rajasthan Royals camp in 2018.

As per the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the Jaydev Unadkat IPL 2020 price was ₹3 crore (US$420,600). He was also retained by the Rajasthan franchise on January 20 for the 2021 season, which is set to commence sometime in April.

Also Read | CSA Director Graeme Smith Gutted As Cricket Australia Suspends Test Series Due To COVID-19

Jaydev Unadkat wife and personal life details

As mentioned earlier, Jaydev Unadkat's wife's name is Rinny Kantaria. The two got engaged on March 15 last year before finally marrying on February 2 this month. Their marriage ceremony took place at the Madhuban Resort in Anand (Gujarat).

Jaydev Unadkat was born on October 18, 1991 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Here is a look at Unadkat along with the rest of his family members.

Also Read | Joe Root Likely To Break Massive All-time Alastair Cook Record In Chennai Test Vs India

Also Read | Steve Smith Remains Below Kane Williamson In Latest ICC Test Rankings Despite SCG Hundred

Disclaimer: The above Jaydev Unadkat net worth and IPL price is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jaydev Unadkat net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.