Jemimah Rodrigues Recalls 2013 Champions Trophy Final On MS Dhoni, S Raina Retirements

After Suresh Raina and former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced their retirement from international cricket, wishes and tributes have been pouring in from all over for the duo. Fans have resorted to sharing their best memories about Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, while several members of the cricket fraternity have paid a tribute to him for an illustrious career. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are known to share a close bond, with fans even recognizing that relationship as they took to social media. One such instance involved young Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who took to Twitter to laud the duo.

Jemimah Rodrigues pays tribute to Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Sharing a story on Instagram and a post on Twitter, Jemimah Rodrigues reposted ICC’s post for Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. The post, which was originally posted from ICC’s official handles paid a tribute to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s relationship on the field. ICC shared a picture of the duo from their 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win in England, where MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are seen hugging each other.

The post also mentioned their records, revealing that in 73 innings, the duo scored 3585 runs together at an average of 56.90. Additionally, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions trophy-winning teams as well. Sharing the post, Jemimah Rodrigues tagged the duo and thanked them for everything.

Jemi.. one day you ll Captain the India’s Women’s Team. Win a World Cup for 1.3 Billion people. That ll be fitting tribute to your heroes. Awaiting 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) August 16, 2020

After Jemimah Rodrigues’ post, several fans appreciated the young cricketer for her message of support. One fan tweeted that just like MS Dhoni, Jemimah Rodrigues will one day captain the Indian team and lead India to a World Cup victory. Another fan mentioned that Jemimah Rodrigues was his favourite female cricketer and that it was nice to see her pay respects to Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, who are legends of the game.

Jemimah Rodrigues had earlier talked about playing under MS Dhoni

In the past, Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed her appreciation for the former Indian captain. She had once picked MS Dhoni in her all-time IPL-XI as well. Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will next be seen in the IPL 2020, as they aim to lead CSK to a fourth title victory in the competition. In an Instagram live session earlier this year, Jemimah Rodrigues had also shared how playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy was her fantasy. Talked about the revelation, Jemimah Rodrigues had explained that she has grown up watching MS Dhoni and heard several people say how he is a captain like no other.

Image Courtesy: instagram/jemimahrodrigues