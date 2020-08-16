IPL 2020: SRH's Highest Wicket-takers Of All-time Ft. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to kick off next month. The cash-rich league was originally set to begin in March, but like all major tournaments across the globe, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE behind closed doors and will mark the second time that the competition is entirely hosted overseas.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have established themselves are perennial contenders since their debut in 2013. Under the leadership of Australian superstar David Warner, the franchise lifted its maiden IPL title in 2016, beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers in the final. SRH have always relied on their bowling contingent to deliver the goods and their attack is considered to be one of the best in the league. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, here's a look at SRH's top five wicket-takers.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Matches: 86, Wickets: 109

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has established himself as one of India leading limited-overs bowlers over the years. The 30-year-old is SRH's leading wicket-taker and has been a constant figure in their side since 2014. In 86 matches for SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 109 wickets, at an average of 22.33, a strike rate of 18 and economy of 7.41. Kumar's economy rate is particularly impressive considering that the lanky pacer bowls most of his overs in the powerplay and the death overs.

2. Rashid Khan - Matches: 46, Wickets: 55

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is one of the leading T20 players across the globe, plying his trade in various leagues across the globe. Rashid was snapped by SRH ahead of the 2017 season and since then the 21-year-old has been one of the key wicket-takers, picking up 55 wickets in just 46 games. Rashid Khan's stats include an average of 21.69, a strike rate of 19.8 and economy rate of 6.55, making him one of the most economical bowlers in the league.

3. Sidharth Kaul - Matches: 34, Wickets: 43

Punjab pacer Sidharth Kaul played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before being picked up by SRH ahead of the 2017 season. The right-arm seamer emerged as surprise package in their bowling attack, with his ability to mix it up in the final overs making him a difficult prospect to face for any batsman. In 34 games for SRH, Kaul picked up 43 wickets, at an average of 25.32, a strike rate of 17.9 and economy rate of 8.46.

4. Dale Steyn - Matches: 43, Wickets: 39

South African legend Dale Steyn was one of the many players retained by SRH from the Deccan Chargers squad before their inaugural IPL season. Steyn was one of the stars of the team in the initial seasons, playing 43 games and picking up 39 wickets. Steyn formed a good partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they qualified for the playoffs in 2013. Steyn's stats include an average of 29.23, a strike rate of 25.5 and an economy rate of 6.87. The South African will ply his trade for RCB in the IPL 2020.

5. Karn Sharma - Matches: 52, Wickets 37

Like Dale Steyn, Karn Sharma also one of the old guards that formed the SRH bowling attack along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the early years of the franchise. The leg-spinner played 52 matches and picked up 37 wickets, forming a formidable spin partnership with Amit Mishra before the latter moved to Delhi. Karn Sharma's stats read incorporate his average of 31.29, a strike rate of 24.0 and an eco-rate of 7.82. Sharma was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)