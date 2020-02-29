Jemimah Rodrigues Cheerfully Teaches Australian Kids 'Bollywood Dance' Amid The Ongoing WC

Team India's ace-opener Jemimah Rodrigues, who carries her love for Bollywood on her sleeve, was seen teaching Bollywood dance to Australian kids amid the ongoing T20 Women's World Cup in Australia. On the day that India beat Sri Lanka to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament, the top-order batsman teamed up with Harleen Deol to teach the dance steps of "Haan Main Galat" from latest release Love Aaj Kal 2 album to young Australian kids, who not only imitated the steps delightfully but also quite nailed it. ICC posted a video of the cheerful interaction of Rodrigues with the kids. Here is the video:

Earlier on Thursday, the 19-year-old Indian cricketer was seen shaking legs with the security guard while few other officials watch their dance moves on the same song. The video had garnered more than 125k views on Twitter and over 700k views on Instagram within a few hours.

Team India remain unbeaten in the group stage

The Indian eves proved why they are one of the strong favourites as they registered their fourth straight win by getting the better of Sri Lanka in their final group game by seven wickets at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday. By the virtue of this win, not only do Team India continue their unbeaten run in this tournament, but also finish as the table-toppers in Group A.

Heading into the final group game, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. had already consolidated a semi-final berth while Sri Lanka were already knocked out from the competition. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first but that was the only thing that the Lankans managed to get right in the contest as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 113/9 in their 20 overs. Only Athapaththu (33) and Kavisha Dilhari (25) could offer some resistance.

In reply, India seemed to be in a hurry to finish off the proceedings as young Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 34-ball 47 at a strike rate of 138.24 including seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though she missed out on a well-deserved half-century, her knock made the job easy for other batsmen as the last edition's semi-finalists got over the line by seven wickets and more than five overs to spare to make it to their second straight T20 World Cup semi-final and thereby, putting other teams on notice. Radha Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for her remarkable bowling performance.

