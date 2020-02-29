Women's T20 WC: New Zealand Creates Record Against Bangladesh By Defending Lowest Total

In a significant development, New Zealand on Saturday created the record for defending the lowest total in a non-reduced Women's T20 World Cup match. The Kiwis defended a total of 91 against Bangladesh at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Chasing a low total of 92, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were not able to create any momentum. Kiwi bowlers were able to maintain a stranglehold on the Bangladesh batters and as a result, Fargana Hoque (0) and Ritu Moni (10) were sent back to the pavilion after being run-out, reducing Bangladesh to 37/4.

Bangladesh failed to create any sort of momentum and in the end, New Zealand managed to win the match by 17 runs to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

New Zealand bundle out Bangladesh

Earlier, Bangladesh's power-packed bowling performance helped them rattle the Kiwis just 91 inside 19 overs. Opting to bat first, opening batters Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest put on 36 runs for the first wicket, but Bangladesh got the first breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun dismissed Devine for 12. New Zealand was able to keep the scoreboard moving, however, in a remarkable manner, from 66/2, New Zealand were bundled out for 91, losing their last eight wickets for just 25 runs. Bangladesh' Ritu Moni scalped four wickets.

As the second innings commenced, Murshida Khatun (11) and Ayasha Rahman (1) both failed to leave a mark and allowed New Zealand to have a glimmer of hope in the match. Kiwi bowlers kept the grip in their hands and soon got rid of Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni (10). In the end, New Zealand bowlers sealed the deal for their team, keeping the hopes for the semi-finals alive.



(With Inputs from ANI)