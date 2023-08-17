'Jhoot na bol, Shame on you': Pakistan fans bash PCB over bizarre reason for big 'mistake'

Pakistan Cricket Board's tribute video, which was originally posted on August 14, 2023, and contained snippets of some of the famous victories of the Pakistan cricket team, has gone through double modification. On the first occasion, the clip suffered immense backlash as it did not include Imran Khan. Thus, changes were made, and Khan was brought in. However, the inclusion of Imran Khan saw the omission of Wasim Akram, and hence according to the fans, the product was still far from being ideal.

3 things you need to know

PCB uploaded a video on August 14, 2023 to pay tribute to country's journey in World Cup

The video did not have a tace of Pak's only world cup (ODI) winning captain, Imran Khan

The video went through modifications twice

Also Read | Wasim Akram Slams PCB For Leaving Out Imran Khan, Then Gets Booted Out In Corrected Video

PCB uploads World Cup tribute video....AGAIN!!

In a third go at the upload, PCB posted a video in which a fair chunk has been dedicated to Imran Khan this time, and Wasim Akram has also made it to the 2-minute and 30 seconds long clip. The video became a subject of criticism in the first place because it was supposed to showcase Pakistab's journey in the 12 ODI World Cups, yet, it did not incorporate the clip of Imran Khan, who is the only World Cup-winning captain of the team. Along with fans Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram expressed disappointment with the board. Hence, rectification was made, and this time, Akram, who voiced his opinion and was the man of the match of the 1992 World Cup final, was taken off the video. The third time however has proved to be a charm for PCB, as on this occasion, everything seems to be in place. Both the legends of Pak cricket, along with several others have successfully made it in the video.

From the pitch to glory, let's recap Pakistan's journey across the 1️⃣2️⃣ ICC World Cup editions 🙌



We stand strong together 💪#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/cCWW8zZRw9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2023

Also Read | 'No One Owns A Position': Ravi Shastri Reveals Unknown Fact About Virat Kohli And 2019 WC

Fans not happy with PCB

Cricket fans are not pleased with the process of re-uploads and have expressed their disdain on social media. Some users are asking for an apology from PCB, whereas some are chiding the board by using inappropriate words. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Roz roz new video dalne se acha he accept your mistake and apologise!! — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) August 17, 2023

Shame on you @TheRealPCB — Shamsa Rehmani (@shamsaRehmani) August 16, 2023

verified accounts have no issues uploading lengthy videos.

jhoot na bol, Software update hua hai. — uzzi (@uzzi0011) August 16, 2023

Finally, on the Third Attempt, they included everyone, worse media Team. — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) August 17, 2023

While the X handle has come under the scanner of the fans, soon the attention will be on the team again. Pakistan team will take on Team India in the forthcoming Asia Cup, there could be more than one encounter possible at the continental cup between the arch-rivals. After that, the teams will collide in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The India vs. Pakistan world cup match is scheduled for October 14, 2023.