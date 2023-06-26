Jhulan Goswami joins MCC World Cricket Committee alongside Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan

Why you're reading this: Jhulan Goswami is India's record wicket-taker in women's cricket. The 40-year-old bid adieu to cricket last year after a prolonged esteemed career. She has 255 ODI wickets to her name alongside 56 T20I wickets.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is responsible for formulating the Laws of Cricket

It works in tandem with ICC for the betterment of cricket

MCC also are the owner of the Lord's Cricket Ground

Jhulan Goswami joins MCC World Cricket Committee

Jhulan Goswami has been inducted into the prestigious MCC World Committee alongside Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan. The committee currently consists of current and former international cricketers, umpires and other officials. Jhulan remained one of the most iconic women cricketers to have ever graced the stage of world cricket while Heather Knight is the current captain of the English women's team.

Morgan was the captain of the 2019 World Cup when England went on to lift the Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history. MCC also made Jhulan an honorary member in April last year. MCC World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting issued a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee.

“These are three players who have excelled at the very top of the international game and their knowledge of how the elite level of cricket works will be an advantage to the committee.

“It is also important that we are growing the female representation on the committee with the growth that women’s cricket has enjoyed in recent years. Jhulan and Heather join Clare Connor and Suzie Bates who can all offer first-hand insight into the women’s game.”

Heather Knight also won the World Cup in 2017 after taking charge of the English side. Morgan was one of the prolific players both in ODI and T20 and also captained the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders with distinction.