Jhulan Goswami Says Indian Eves Can Win The World Cup If They Stick To This Strategic Plan

Jhulan Goswami is confident that the Indian women's team will do well in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against the four-time as well the defending champions Australia which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India are making their maiden appearance in a T20 World Cup final. Jhulan has been a part of the Indian squad that had featured in two World Cup finals in 2005 & 2017 respectively where the Women In Blue had finished as the runners-up.

'World Cup final is the biggest stage': Jhulan Goswami

During a recent interview, Jhulan Goswami said that pressure will be there as the World Cup final is the biggest stage and handling pressure is the key. Meanwhile, the veteran pacer also mentioned that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have played some fearless cricket so far and she is hopeful that they will continue playing good cricket and will win the World Cup.

At the same time, the tall pacer also added that reaching the final and in this fashion is itself a big achievement and that Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. should continue playing the fearless cricket they have been playing. She further added that the summit clash which will be played at the iconic MCG will be a spectacle and expects it to be a full house which will be a great advertisement for women’s cricket all over the world and will also help in the growth of Indian cricket.

READ: TIT vs WAR live scores, Momentum One Day Cup match preview, pitch and weather report

READ: I believe destiny is in India's favour: Veda Krishnamurthy on Women's T20 WC final

India Vs Australia at the MCG

Both India and Australia will lock horns in the final at the MCG. This is India's maiden appearance in a final of the Women's T20 World Cup. They have featured in two ODI World Cup finals in 2005 & 2017 respectively where they had to finish as the second-best on both occasions. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to go one step further and create history this time around.

Meanwhile, this is Australia's sixth final appearance and not only will the reigning champions be looking forward to retaining their title but will also be looking to lift the trophy for the fifth time. The Aussies had lost the tournament opener against India by 17 runs.

READ: TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Momentum One Day Cup match info

READ: NZ's Kim Cotton, Pak's Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia women's T20 WC final