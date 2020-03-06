TIT Vs WAR Live Scores, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 22nd match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Titans and Warriors. The TIT vs WAR live match will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Their TIT vs WAR live match is scheduled for March 6 and will start at 5:00 PM IST. Here, we take a look at TIT vs WAR live streaming details, Titans vs Warriors Momentum One Day Cup match live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the TIT vs WAR live match.

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Match Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Titans are currently placed fourth on the points table with just two wins out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Warriors are positioned third on the table with two wins and a no-result from their seven matches.

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Squad Updates

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Titans Squad

Grant Thomson (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Diego Rosier, Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis, Alfred Mothoa.

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Warriors Squad

Edward Moore (c), Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Jade de Klerk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Stephan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman.

TIT vs WAR Live Score and TIT vs WAR Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 6 and will start at 5:00 PM IST. In South Africa, the TIT vs WAR live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, who are also the official broadcasters also for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and its social media pages. There is no TIT vs WAR live streaming and TIT vs WAR live telecast in India.

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the first half of the match is expected to hover around 24°C.

TIT vs WAR Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at the Willowmoore Park generally favours the batsmen. With the batting depth both teams possess, the venue will likely see a 300+ total. The average Momentum One Day Cup total since the 2018 season has been 264 while batting first.

