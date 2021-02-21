Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House & Top Career Stats Of Punjab Kings Star

It was speculated that several Indian Premier League franchises will be keen to sign Australia's talented speedster Jhye Richardson in the IPL 2021 auction. Bowlers have made merry in the auction over the years, and the same trend continued this season as well. The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were the ones to start the proceedings when the player's name came up. However, the Punjab Kings joined fairly late but ultimately managed to scalp the 24-year-old. The Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 salary stands at ₹14 crore.

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021: Aussies quick to ply his trade for Punjab Kings

Say Hi to Jhye! 🙋‍♂️



Who takes wickets for fun, our newly recruited Richardson! 🥰#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/Hi7xpHLp8F — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 19, 2021

What is the Jhye Richardson net worth figure?

According to various unconfirmed reports, the Jhye Richardson net worth is estimated to be around ₹7 crore to ₹10 crore. However, the Jhye Richardson IPL deal will have a massive impact on the player's income and overall net worth. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation the bowler receives for representing the Australian national side. Moreover, he also represents the Perch Scorchers team in the Big Bash League and takes home a handsome paycheck from the franchise for his appearances.

Jhye Richardson house

The rising cricketing star reportedly purchased a swanky four-bedroom house on a five-acre block in Banjup. The new Jhye Richardson house is said to have cost him $1.215 million (i.e. approximately ₹9 crore).

Jhye Richardson career stats in international cricket

The youngster has featured in two Test matches so far in his career and has picked up six wickets in those games. Jhye Richardson also has played 22 limited-overs matches for Australia and has 33 wickets to his name in limited-overs cricket. It is worth mentioning that the player has enjoyed massive success in the Big Bash League and has 69 dismissals in the competition.

Jhye Richardson fastest ball

The fiery fast bowler is known to bowl with serious pace. The bowler's speed regularly tends to hover around the 150 kmph mark. Considering his bowling prowess and his ability to bowl fast, he could very well prove to a valuable asset for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

